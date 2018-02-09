Murder suspect facing new charge for stabbing inmate - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murder suspect facing new charge for stabbing inmate

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a man in jail for murder has now been charged with aggravated assault as well. 

The incident report says Joshua Mincy stabbed another inmate in the head and torso with a homemade weapon. 

The assault was witnessed by a deputy. 

The victim was treated by medical staff at the jail.

In April of 2017, police found Tammy Hall's body in Mincy's trunk on Norcross Road. 

Mincy tried to run away after the crash but was arrested.

