Murder suspect facing new charge for stabbing inmate

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a man in jail for murder has now been charged with aggravated assault as well.

The incident report says Joshua Mincy stabbed another inmate in the head and torso with a homemade weapon.

The assault was witnessed by a deputy.

The victim was treated by medical staff at the jail.

In April of 2017, police found Tammy Hall's body in Mincy's trunk on Norcross Road.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Man accused of killing woman, stashing body in trunk case sent to Grand Jury

Mincy tried to run away after the crash but was arrested.

