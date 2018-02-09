UPDATE: Fire out at Ooltewah-Georgetown Road home

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire in Ooltewah Friday afternoon.

It's happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says about 35% of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived at the home.

Firefighters were eventually able to gain control of the fire.

No one was home when the fire started and no one was injured.

The fire started in the garage and caused about $150,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

