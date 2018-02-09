UPDATE: Fire out at Ooltewah-Georgetown Road home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Fire out at Ooltewah-Georgetown Road home

Posted: Updated:
OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire in Ooltewah Friday afternoon.

It's happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says about 35% of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived at the home.

Firefighters were eventually able to gain control of the fire.

No one was home when the fire started and no one was injured.

The fire started in the garage and caused about $150,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.