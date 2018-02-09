Fire out at Ooltewah-Georgetown Road home

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene of a house fire in Ooltewah Friday afternoon.

It's happening in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

Officials tell Channel 3, the fire is out and no one was injured.

The extent of damage left by the fire is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

