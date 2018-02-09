VRI switches gears; council to focus on keeping teens out of trouble

Impostors are using Publishers Clearing House prize to lure people into thinking they won, with a catch.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
A dozen restaurants earned a perfect score of 100 this week.More
The suspect was shot and killed by police on the scene.More
The sheriff's office says 30-year-old Michelle Deanna Zell is wanted for six counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Burglary of a Vehicle, Theft under $1,000, Felony False Report, Violation of Probation, and two counts of Failure to Appear.More
A north Georgia mother said she fears for the well-being of her son, who is living with Autism after school leaders banned his service dog.More
The flu spreads when the sick person coughs, sneezes or even talks, affecting people as far as 6 feet away.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
Makayla Marie Seay is a white female with brown hair. She is 5’05” tall and weighs 140 pounds.More
Experts predict smooth sailing — and, ultimately, salvage.More
