UPDATE: One officer dead, two others shot while serving warrant in Atlanta suburb

UPDATE: One Locust Grove police officer was killed and two Henry County deputies were shot Friday morning while they were serving a warrant in Locust Grove.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, police were serving a warrant on a suspect for failure to appear in court.

The names of the officers along with the suspect have not been released. The suspect was shot and killed by police on the scene, which was on St. Francis Court in Locust Grove near the Tanger Outlet.

Both of the deputies are at Atlanta Medical Center. One is in serious condition, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, while the other is in fair condition.

The Locust Grove officer was shot and killed at the scene.

11Alive spoke with Wade Corley, who said his brother, Michael Corley, was one of three officers who were shot while serving a warrant.

“Thank God for the bulletproof vest,” said Wade Corley, a pastor at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Griffin. “The bullet went through the vest and caught him near the right side of his ribs.

“Police officers don’t get paid enough for what they have to do,” Wade Corley said.

Multiple police officers were shot Friday morning in Locust Grove near Tanger Outlets in Henry County.

Reports of the shootings were confirmed by Henry County police spokesman Joey Smith.

The incident was reported to be on St. Francis Court in Locust Grove.

The outlet is located on I-75 at Locust Grove Road.

There was multiple social media discussion about a second active shooting situation at Summit Racing in McDonough. Police told NBC affiliate 11Alive there was not an active scene and was not connected to this shooting.