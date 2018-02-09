Dalton company keeping hands warm for decades

When you think of Dalton, Georgia, you probably think of flooring.

The community is known as the “carpet capital of the world.”

What many people may not know is that Dalton is also home to the largest distributor of hand warmers in the world.

It all started 30 years ago when the Yim family founded Heatmax, the company that started HotHands.

In the mid-2000’s, the family decided to sell their business to Kobayashi.

"Our parent company is Kobayashi Consumer Products. Our global company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan and right here in Dalton, Georgia is our U.S. headquarters,” said Kyle Rose, Brand Manager for HotHands.

HotHands is the company’s most well-known product but Kobayashi also makes several other products including apparel, socks and gloves that hold heat.

Rose says the company didn’t have a contract with the Super Bowl but employees were excited to see HotHands in every seat at the game last weekend.

"There's no bigger stage than the Super Bowl whether in the sports world or the marketing world. We all know how much it costs to air a commercial. To have our product there, it was an amazing experience,” Rose told Channel 3.

Rose says he’ll be watching the Winter Olympics to see if any of the products are used in PyeongChang to keep fans and spectators warm.

“I'm going to stay pretty glued to the television because I'm sure we're going to see plenty of HotHands and Grabber as well in South Korea,” Rose told Channel 3.