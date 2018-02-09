Rep. Fleischmann's statement on passage of budget deal

Impostors are using Publishers Clearing House prize to lure people into thinking they won, with a catch.More
Impostors are using Publishers Clearing House prize to lure people into thinking they won, with a catch.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
Impostors are using Publishers Clearing House prize to lure people into thinking they won, with a catch.More
Impostors are using Publishers Clearing House prize to lure people into thinking they won, with a catch.More
The sheriff's office says 30-year-old Michelle Deanna Zell is wanted for six counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Burglary of a Vehicle, Theft under $1,000, Felony False Report, Violation of Probation, and two counts of Failure to Appear.More
The sheriff's office says 30-year-old Michelle Deanna Zell is wanted for six counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Burglary of a Vehicle, Theft under $1,000, Felony False Report, Violation of Probation, and two counts of Failure to Appear.More
A dozen restaurants earned a perfect score of 100 this week.More
A dozen restaurants earned a perfect score of 100 this week.More
Experts predict smooth sailing — and, ultimately, salvage.More
Experts predict smooth sailing — and, ultimately, salvage.More
The TBI says 27-year-old Officer Joshua Chance is accused of assaulting a man on Old Jasper Road after he was detained by law enforcement on October 7, 2017.More
The TBI says 27-year-old Officer Joshua Chance is accused of assaulting a man on Old Jasper Road after he was detained by law enforcement on October 7, 2017.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
The dollar loss was estimated at $300,000, but the quick work by the firefighters saved a business worth $1.5 million.More
The dollar loss was estimated at $300,000, but the quick work by the firefighters saved a business worth $1.5 million.More
Makayla Marie Seay is a white female with brown hair. She is 5’05” tall and weighs 140 pounds.More
Makayla Marie Seay is a white female with brown hair. She is 5’05” tall and weighs 140 pounds.More
During a conversation with television personality Ross Mathews about her time as Trump's director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, Newman said the situation in the White House is bad and should cause worry.More
During a conversation with television personality Ross Mathews about her time as Trump's director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, Newman said the situation in the White House is bad and should cause worry.More