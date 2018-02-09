Looking for deals on National Pizza Day? It's as easy as pie

Is there anything more comforting than a crispy crust covered with savory sauce and lots of melted cheese? It's hard to think of a food we love more than pizza, and for that reason we're delighted to share these National Pizza Day deals on tap for Friday, February 9 around the United States.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza: Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, a chain with locations in eight states, is giving away a free slice of cake to 5,0000 customers to celebrate a partnership with Door Dash, Restaurant News reports. This deal began February 7 and runs through February 13.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza and Door Dash are Giving Away Decadent Chocolate Cake https://t.co/l44wUz64lN pic.twitter.com/wAQAKdFQG6 — HJ2Day (@hj2_day) February 5, 2018

Baskin-Robbins: For those who broadly define pizza, Baskin-Robbins is giving out free samples of its new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat from 3 to 7 p.m. on February 9. The "pizza" is made with a heart-shaped Double-Fudge Brownie crust and topped with Love Potion #31 Ice Cream, fudge brownie pieces, marshmallow topping and festive heart sprinkles.

A post shared by Baskin-Robbins (@baskinrobbins) on Feb 2, 2018 at 8:54am PST

Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza: Grab your phone if you are hungry and use the free Blaze mobile app to get a code that's redeemable for a buy-one-get-one-free pizza deal through February 13.

Is it worth it, then we'll work it. We put our dough down, flip it, and reverse it! Tag a friend who's #PuttinInWork too, and then enjoy this BOGO with them >> https://t.co/KWM89gptk0 pic.twitter.com/l2Q9yfrO4K — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) February 5, 2018

California Pizza Kitchen: If you're trying to stick to a New Year's resolution to cut down on carbs, you can check out CPK's new cauliflower crust at no additional charge on National Pizza Day. (After February 9 the crust will cost an extra $2.50).

Chuck E. Cheese's: Our general rule is more pizza is always better. Here, buy any large pizza and get a free large Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza.

Is this not the most beautiful thing you've ever seen?! ?????? pic.twitter.com/TBdiMvDj5V — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) January 13, 2018

Domino's: This chain has a cool mix and match special that allows you to choose two menu items for $5.99 each. Those items include everything from a medium two-topping pizza to an eight-piece chicken wing meal, and so much more. You can also earn points toward a free pizza with the Piece of the Pie Rewards program.

Giordano's: Use the code "deepdish" to score $5 off orders of $25 or more at participating locations.

A post shared by Giordano's Pizza (@giordanospizza) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:00pm PST

Hungry Howie’s: This chain is offering a bunch of combo deals, including two medium one-topping pizzas along with Howie Bread for $15 (see the list of deals here).

A post shared by Hungry Howie's Pizza (@hungryhowies) on Feb 6, 2018 at 12:42pm PST

Little Caesars: You'll want to stock up here: Get extra pepperoni and cheese for $1 when you upgradeto Little Caesars "EXTRA MOST BESTEST" at participating stores.

Papa John's Pizza: Save 40 percent off an order online with coupon code "40PIZZA"

Pilot Flying J: Score a free slice of pizza now through February 10. Just download the myPilot app and look for the digital coupon for a free slice of PJ Fresh Pizza. It is redeemable at more than 250 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

A post shared by Pilot Flying J (@pilotflyingj) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:15am PST

Pizza Hut: Get two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99, plus Hut Rewards members get 30 percent off the menu price of pizzas.

A post shared by Pizza Hut ?? (@pizzahut) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:06pm PST

Pizza Patrón: This Latin-inspired pizza franchise based out of San Antonio with more than 90 locations across the U.S. is celebrating National Pizza Day with this special offer: any large specialty pizza for just $5.99! That means pizza lovers everywhere can get a little spicy (and a little saucy) with one-of-a-kind pies like Pizza Patrón's Patrona and Choriqueso, loaded with chorizo sausage and fresh mozzarella —and many more specialty pizzas. Jump the line by ordering online here.

A post shared by Pizza Patron (@pizzapatron) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Round Table Pizza: Get a free cheese or pepperoni personal pizza with the purchase of a Pepsi fountain drink at one of the more than 440 Round Table Pizza locations from 2 to 5 p.m. on February 9.

A post shared by Round Table Pizza (@roundtablepizza) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:18am PST

&Pizza: Last year the pizza shop tweeted "Happy National Pizza Day. // RT for a chance to win a dinner for two. Winner announced at 9pm." Not saying that will happen again, but worth following just in case! And if you happen to be in D.C., you can take part in their local promotion: Follow the restaurant on Instagram and post a photo, tagging @andpizza in your post, for a chance to get a special delivery of pizza.

A post shared by &pizza (@andpizza) on Feb 6, 2018 at 8:02am PST

Whole Foods Market: Large "Take & Bake" pizzas will be on sale for $9.99 Friday at participating stores.