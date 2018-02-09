Outdoor Weather Today and Rain For the Weekend

Good Friday. Today is the day to get out and do what needs to be done. Despite the cold start, we will warm quickly with highs getting into the low 60s this afternoon and sunny, blue skies. Tonight clouds will build in with showers developing overnight into Saturday morning. The temps Saturday will range from 47 in the morning to 61 in the afternoon, but the big deal will be the rain. A front will move in and settle right over the Tennessee Valley Saturday. That will allow rain to train into the area from morning through night. The rain will continue into Sunday with the front finally moving off to the east Sunday evening. Sunday temps will also be in the 60s. There is a FLOOD WATCH in effect Saturday through Sunday evening. Rainfall amounts over the weekend will range from 1.5" to 3". South and east of Chattanooga we could get as much as 3.5" to 4.5".

Next week warm weather will be the focus. The average high is 54 degrees. Each day next week will sport temps 7 to 13 degrees above that as we remain in the 60s. While the rain chances will be much lower, we will see a few pop up showers here and there next week also.

For the latest, and to track the weekend rain interactively, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

FRIDAY: