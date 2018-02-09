Free flu shots clinic at Bradley Central High

The Tennessee Department of Health and the Bradley County Health Department are offering flu vaccines at no charge to patients. Influenza activity is widespread in Tennessee, so anyone over six months of age is encouraged to get a flu shot now. Officials say the flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and for those with chronic medical conditions; the flu shot remains the best protection we have against influenza.

There will be free flu vaccines offered at Bradley Central High School, located at 1000 S Lee Highway in Cleveland, from 10 AM until 2 PM on Saturday, February 10. Supplies of the vaccine are limited and will be given on a first come first serve basis.

If you cannot make it to the free clinic, local health department clinics are currently offering flu vaccinations at no cost to patients until vaccine supplies are depleted. Contact your local health department for more information about scheduling an appointment.

It’s also important to help prevent the spread of flu and other winter viruses by practicing good health habits: