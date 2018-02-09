Chattanooga Road Closures for Feb 9-10 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Road Closures for Feb 9-10

Friday, February 9th
Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Fair: West 8th Street will be closed from Pine Street to Chestnut Street, as well as Pine Street in front of the Westin Hotel, from 8:00 am to Midnight for this health fair hosted by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. Visit www.bcbst.com for general information. 


Saturday, February 10th
West Village Street Festival: West 8th Street will be closed from Pine Street to Chestnut Street, as well as Pine Street in front of the Westin Hotel, from 8:00 am to Midnight for this celebration in the streets. Visit www.westvillagechattanooga.com for more information. 


Mardi Gras on Station Street: Station Street will be closed between the Comedy Catch/Revelry Room and Westbound Bar from 5:00 pm to Midnight for this Mardi Gras celebration. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/290041658185740/ for more details on the event. 

