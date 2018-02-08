BCSO seeks woman wanted for several outstanding warrants

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with finding a woman who is wanted for several outstanding warrants.

The sheriff's office says 30-year-old Michelle Deanna Zell is wanted for six counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Burglary of a Vehicle, Theft under $1,000, Felony False Report, Violation of Probation, and two counts of Failure to Appear.

Zell is also being considered as a possible suspect for additional felony offenses that are under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information about Dell, please call the sheriff’s office Crime Tip Line at (423) 728-7336, or send an anonymous tip via text message through the agency’s tip411 mobile app.

