BCSO seeks woman wanted for several outstanding warrants

The sheriff's office says 30-year-old Michelle Deanna Zell is wanted for six counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Burglary of a Vehicle, Theft under $1,000, Felony False Report, Violation of Probation, and two counts of Failure to Appear.
Some schools have closed because of illness.
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.
One person lost their life in Tuesday's crash.
The dollar loss was estimated at $300,000, but the quick work by the firefighters saved a business worth $1.5 million.
A standoff ended early Thursday morning in Lookout Valley on Isbill Road. A suspect is in custody.
A dozen restaurants earned a perfect score of 100 this week.
The TBI says 27-year-old Officer Joshua Chance is accused of assaulting a man on Old Jasper Road after he was detained by law enforcement on October 7, 2017.
Makayla Marie Seay is a white female with brown hair. She is 5'05" tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Dalton Police have arrested the man they say tried to set his neighbor's apartment on fire in October.
