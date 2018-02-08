Erlanger doctor once trained on the U.S. men's bobsled and skeleton team

The Winter Olympics are underway, and one Chattanooga doctor is cheering on his former team.

Jeremy Bruce was a member of the U.S. men's bobsled and skeleton teams before becoming a Sports Medicine Specialist.

Doctor Jeremy Bruce trained at the Lake Placid Olympic training facility, which was the home of the 1932 and 1980 Olympic Winter games.

He never got the chance to compete in the Olympics, but trained with some of the best.

Doctor Jeremy Bruce, an Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialist at Erlanger, says he has always loved sports.

“Any sport where I could break a bone I thought was cool,” said Doctor Jeremy Bruce, Former U.S. Bobsled team member.

Bruce was born and raised in up-state New York, where Winter sports are common.

In 1992, Bruce was 16 years old when he was inspired, by his friend's dad, to join the U.S. men's bobsled and skeleton team.

“You dive down on a little sled headfirst with your nose 2 inches from the ice getting up to speed's around 80 to 85 mph,” said Bruce.

As the youngest team member, Bruce had to attend high school and do homework while training.

He was on the U.S. men’s team for a few years.

“I got this sled out in Calgary at the North American championships and then we had the America Cup in Lake Placid that we got the sled in and compete in and it was a great experience,” said Bruce.

Bruce says his dream was to go to the Olympics, but a hamstring injury kept him from that goal.

“It definitely was unfortunately a few injuries held me back, but I got to train with Jim Shea who ended up winning the gold in 2000,” said Bruce.

Bruce stayed in sports.

He played football and ran track for Springfield College in Massachusetts.

“So it was a good transition into the spring team sports with skeleton sledding you really have to have a good sprint and push to start,” said Bruce.

Bruce grew tired of the cold, and moved south for his residency.

He joined the staff at Erlanger 10 years ago, where he says he uses his sports experience to change the lives of his patients.

“We're integrating Erlanger Oncology we're integrating Erlanger Pediatrics, Nutrition and just really trying to bring the whole team multi-disciplinary approach here similar to an Olympic training facility does,” said Bruce.

In addition to his role at Erlanger, Bruce also serves as the medical director for U.S. boxing and he is also a youth basketball coach.