UPDATE: Former South Pittsburg officer indicted for assault, official misconduct

UPDATE: A former South Pittsburg officer was indicted on assault charges.

Joshua Chance is accused of assaulting Gary King.

It's an update to a story we first reported on in October of last year.

Channel 3 spoke to Gary King and his wife over the phone on Thursday night.

King says this is the news he's been waiting for. But he says the pain he experienced that day has not gone away.

Back in October, Gary King spoke to Channel 3 just hours after being released from the Marion County jail.

He had several wounds on his face and several broken bones. He told us he also had a concussion, injuries King says he's still recovering from.

“I thought they were going to kill me,” King said in October. “It just seemed like they didn't want to stop.”

Home surveillance video shows an officer throw King to the ground. Moments later, he appears to kick King in the head.

Channel 3 has learned that officer was Joshua Chance.

“He said, ‘just wait; you think that was something, wait till I get you to the car,’” King recalled.

“An officer told you that,” Channel 3 asked.

“Yes,” replied King.

“It was heartbreaking to hear my granddaughter screaming,” King said, fighting back tears. “It's a nightmare.”

Now four months later, Chance faces charges of aggravated assault, official misconduct, and assault.

King says he's working on healing and moving forward. However, his wife says the memory of what happened still disturbs her.

“It's heartbreaking, you know, to see and hear about it on TV or online and it actually happens to you,” Elizabeth King said. “It's just a totally different experience.”

Chance turned himself in at the Marion County jail on Thursday. He is no longer employed with the South Pittsburg Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: A TBI investigation led to the arrest of a South Pittsburg police officer this week.

The TBI says 27-year-old Officer Joshua Chance is accused of assaulting a man on Old Jasper Road after he was detained by law enforcement on October 7, 2017.

READ MORE | TBI investigating South Pittsburg alleged police brutality case

Chance was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

He is charged with one count of Assault, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Official Misconduct.

Chance turned himself in at the Marion County jail on Thursday and was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Chance is no longer employed with the South Pittsburg Police Department.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.