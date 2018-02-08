Former South Pittsburg officer indicted for assault, official misconduct

A TBI investigation led to the arrest of a South Pittsburg police officer this week.

The TBI says 27-year-old Officer Joshua Chance is accused of assaulting a man on Old Jasper Road after he was detained by law enforcement on October 7, 2017.

READ MORE | TBI investigating South Pittsburg alleged police brutality case

Chance was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

He is charged with one count of Assault, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Official Misconduct.

Chance turned himself in at the Marion County jail on Thursday and was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Chance is no longer employed with the South Pittsburg Police Department.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.