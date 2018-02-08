Former South Pittsburg officer indicted for assault, official mi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former South Pittsburg officer indicted for assault, official misconduct

Posted: Updated:
MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A TBI investigation led to the arrest of a South Pittsburg police officer this week.

The TBI says 27-year-old Officer Joshua Chance is accused of assaulting a man on Old Jasper Road after he was detained by law enforcement on October 7, 2017.

READ MORE | TBI investigating South Pittsburg alleged police brutality case

Chance was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

He is charged with one count of Assault, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Official Misconduct.

Chance turned himself in at the Marion County jail on Thursday and was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Chance is no longer employed with the South Pittsburg Police Department.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.