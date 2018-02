Three local athletes nominated for Mr. and Miss Basketball

Hermitage, Tennessee– Three local athletes were named finalists for the 2017-2018 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards Thursday. The three finalists are Rhyne Howard from Bradley Central, Jr. Clay from McCallie, and Jessie Walker from Brainerd.

The awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, March 7.

2018 Mr. and Miss Basketball Finalists





Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Casey Collier, Webb School of Knoxville

Ashton Hulme, USJ

Ashlyn Pittman, Friendship Christian





Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Sydni Harvey, Brentwood Academy

Savanna Owens, Briarcrest

Dontavia Waggoner, Ensworth





Class A Miss Basketball Finalists

Tess Darby, Greenfield

Chloe Moore, Greenfield

Courtney Pritchett, Pickett County





Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Gracee Dishman, Cumberland County

Taylor Lamb, South Greene

Akira Levy, Upperman





Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists

Brinae Alexander, Riverdale

Elizabeth Dixon, Ridgeway

Rhyne Howard, Bradley Central





Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

C.J. Gettelfinger, Grace Christian Academy

Keon Johnson, The Webb School

Malik Riddle, Rossville Christian Academy





Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jr. Clay, McCallie

Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy

Cedric Henderson, Jr., Briarcrest





Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Arecko Gipson, MASE

Jackson Hicks, Oakdale

Caden Mills, Van Buren County





Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Kadrion Johnson, Marshall County

Jayden Lockett, East Nashville

Jessie Walker, Brainerd





Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Mark Freeman, Southwind

Tyler Harris, Cordova

Alex Lomax, Memphis East