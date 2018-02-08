UPDATE: Catoosa County Sheriff's Office finds runaway middle sch - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Catoosa County Sheriff's Office finds runaway middle school student

Photo provided by the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office. Photo provided by the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A Catoosa County teen who was last seen as she left her school without permission on February 7, has been found.

The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.

The teen left Ringgold Middle School without permission nearly two months ago.

Details of how and where the teen was found have not been released.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a middle school student who hasn't been seen since she left school without permission on Wednesday. 

The sheriff's office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay is a student at Ringgold Middle School.

Makayla is a white female with brown hair. She is 5’05” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where to find Makayla Seay, please call Detective James Stockard at (706)935-2424 or the Catoosa County 911 Center at (706)935-2323.

Stay WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

