Catoosa County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway middle school student

Photo provided by the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office. Photo provided by the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a middle school student who hasn't been seen since she left school without permission on Wednesday. 

The sheriff's office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay is a student at Ringgold Middle School.

Makayla is a white female with brown hair. She is 5’05” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where to find Makayla Seay, please call Detective James Stockard at (706)935-2424 or the Catoosa County 911 Center at (706)935-2323.

