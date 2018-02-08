Steve Ray's Midnite Oil gas station catches fire

Chattanooga firefighters are working a fire at Steve Ray's Midnite Oil gas station on Lee Highway in Ooltewah Thursday morning.

The station is owned by Steve Ray, a well-known Ooltewah figure.

Lots of emergency crews on scene @WRCB pic.twitter.com/Z3BEIKNTTi — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) February 8, 2018

There's no word yet on damage to the business.