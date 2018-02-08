UPDATE: Jury undecided on one count against former employee in Pilot fraud case

UPDATE: On Wednesday, a jury sent a note to the judge signaling that there is at least a partial decision for charges facing the former president of Pilot Flying J and three others accused of conspiring to rip off some trucking customers of promised fuel rebates.

The jury sent a note saying they had reached a unanimous decision on all but one count that's facing one of the four former employees. That partial decision has not been made public yet and the judge has yet to respond to the note.

Lawyers are conferring on what response should be given to the jury, and when they make a decision they will let the judge know and a note will be delivered to the jury.

The process to reach a decision has taken a considerable amount of time. The judge noted the deliberations have been ongoing for two and a half days.

Now that jury says they have decisions on all but one count for one person I look for verdict this afternoon.

Judge noted they have worked two full days so far and part of a third.

Jurors are confirming the federal case against Mark Hazelwood, Scott Wombold, Heather Jones and Karen Mann indeed requires some time.

On Tuesday afternoon, they finished their second full day of deliberations this week. They also worked part of the day Feb. 7.

Today marks a week since they first took up the case, a period that was interrupted by a four-day weekend.

PREVIOUS STORY: CHATTANOOGA (AP) - Jurors have begun considering evidence in a federal trial of former employees of the truck stop chain Pilot Flying J. The employees are accused of conspiring to defraud customers in a rebate scam.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the jury deliberated almost four hours Wednesday in Chattanooga, Tennessee. U.S. District Judge Curtis L. Collier then suspended deliberations until Monday, citing a schedule conflict.

Trial began in November for four people on charges including conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with any wrongdoing. The governor has not been involved in the company in recent years.

