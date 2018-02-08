Worker not washing hands after handling money and bare-handed food handling knock down scores

Health department inspectors had a busy week in the Tennessee Valley, inspecting nearly 60 establishments this week. A dozen restaurants earned a perfect score of 100.

But there were two eateries where managers will need to coach employees on safe food handling techniques to keep customers safe.

At Tacos y Guisados - Mary’s at 101 W Walnut Avene in Dalton, inspectors gave the restaurant a 73 for food not stored at safe temperatures, dirty dishes and opened food left undated.

The Sweet Frog 5756 Highway 153 was scored at 77 for an employee not washing hands after cleaning and handling money, worker touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands, hand sink turned off and no soap present, yogurt syrup build-up on floor, cutting boards discolored and darkly scarred.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

87 Domino's 4155 Ringgold Road

90 Dos Bros 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

93 Choo Choo BBQ 7910 East Brainerd Road

94 La Fiesta Mexican Grill 8523 Hixson Pike

94 Buffet King 5230 Highway 153

94 Cafe & Toast 3536 Cummings Highway

95 Armando's 7330 Hixson Pike

96 Los 3 Amigos 3536 Cummings Highway

97 Pizza Hut 4308 Rossville Blvd.

97 Red Lobster 2200 Bams Drive

97 Herman's Soul Food & Catering 3821 Brainerd Road

97 Krystal 4416 Highway 58

97 The Meeting House 3912 Dayton Blvd.

97 Sonic 4707 Highway 58

97 + Coffee 818 Georgia Avenue

98 Pizza Hut 7801 East Brainerd Road

98 Chili's 408 Market Street

98 Choo Choo BBQ 7910 East Brainerd Road

98 Cupcake Kitchen 500 Broad Street

98 Wendy's 3700 Cummings Highway

99 Subway 7026 East Brainerd Road

99 Subway 3600 Hixson Pike

99 Wendy's 418 Cumberland Avenue

99 Chick-fil-a 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

99 Einsteins Bros. Bagels 7737 East Brainerd Road

100 Subway 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Zaxby's 4815 Highway 58

100 Subway 10157 Dayton Pike

100 Greg's Sandwich Works 6337 East Brainerd Road

100 Subway 4220 Highway 58

100 Subway 8142 East Brainerd Road

100 Mojo Burrito 1414 Jenkins Road

100 Lupi's 1414 Jenkins Road

100 Smoothie King 5200 Highway 153

100 Frogurt Land 9408 Apison Pike

100 Jersey Mike's Subs 5975 Elementary Way

Hamilton County school cafeterias

99 Hillcrest Elementary 4500 Bonny Oaks Drive

Hamilton County school facilities

90 Hillcrest Elementary 4500 Bonny Oaks Drive

96 Barger Academy 4304 Brainerd Road

Catoosa County

96 Catoosa County Nutrition, 144 Catoosa Cir., Ringgold

92 Cochran’s Auto Truckstop Inc., 11343 Hwy 41, Ringgold

100 Homewtown Inn, 22 Gateway Business Park Dr., Ringgold

97 Krystal, 2560 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade County

79 Krystal, 5071 Hwy 136, Trenton

Walker County

90 Chinese #1, 2577 Hwy 27, LaFayette

Whitfield County