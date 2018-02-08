Worker not washing hands after handling money and bare-handed fo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Worker not washing hands after handling money and bare-handed food handling knock down scores

Posted: Updated:
By Brian Didlake, Producer
Connect

Health department inspectors had a busy week in the Tennessee Valley, inspecting nearly 60 establishments this week. A dozen restaurants earned a perfect score of 100.

But there were two eateries where managers will need to coach employees on safe food handling techniques to keep customers safe.

At Tacos y Guisados - Mary’s at 101 W Walnut Avene in Dalton, inspectors gave the restaurant a 73 for food not stored at safe temperatures, dirty dishes and opened food left undated.

The Sweet Frog 5756 Highway 153 was scored at 77 for an employee not washing hands after cleaning and handling money, worker touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands, hand sink turned off and no soap present, yogurt syrup build-up on floor, cutting boards discolored and darkly scarred.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

  • 87 Domino's 4155 Ringgold Road
  • 90 Dos Bros 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 93 Choo Choo BBQ 7910 East Brainerd Road
  • 94 La Fiesta Mexican Grill 8523 Hixson Pike
  • 94 Buffet King 5230 Highway 153
  • 94 Cafe & Toast 3536 Cummings Highway
  • 95 Armando's 7330 Hixson Pike
  • 96 Los 3 Amigos 3536 Cummings Highway
  • 97 Pizza Hut 4308 Rossville Blvd.
  • 97 Red Lobster 2200 Bams Drive
  • 97 Herman's Soul Food & Catering 3821 Brainerd Road
  • 97 Krystal 4416 Highway 58
  • 97 The Meeting House 3912 Dayton Blvd.
  • 97 Sonic 4707 Highway 58
  • 97 + Coffee 818 Georgia Avenue
  • 98 Pizza Hut 7801 East Brainerd Road
  • 98 Chili's 408 Market Street
  • 98 Choo Choo BBQ 7910 East Brainerd Road
  • 98 Cupcake Kitchen 500 Broad Street
  • 98 Wendy's 3700 Cummings Highway
  • 99 Subway 7026 East Brainerd Road
  • 99 Subway 3600 Hixson Pike
  • 99 Wendy's 418 Cumberland Avenue
  • 99 Chick-fil-a 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 99 Einsteins Bros. Bagels 7737 East Brainerd Road
  • 100 Subway 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 100 Zaxby's 4815 Highway 58
  • 100 Subway 10157 Dayton Pike
  • 100 Greg's Sandwich Works 6337 East Brainerd Road
  • 100 Subway 4220 Highway 58
  • 100 Subway 8142 East Brainerd Road
  • 100 Mojo Burrito 1414 Jenkins Road
  • 100 Lupi's 1414 Jenkins Road
  • 100 Smoothie King 5200 Highway 153
  • 100 Frogurt Land 9408 Apison Pike
  • 100 Jersey Mike's Subs 5975 Elementary Way

Hamilton County school cafeterias

  • 99 Hillcrest Elementary 4500 Bonny Oaks Drive

Hamilton County school facilities

  • 90 Hillcrest Elementary 4500 Bonny Oaks Drive
  • 96 Barger Academy 4304 Brainerd Road

Catoosa County

  • 96 Catoosa County Nutrition, 144 Catoosa Cir., Ringgold
  • 92 Cochran’s Auto Truckstop Inc., 11343 Hwy 41, Ringgold
  • 100 Homewtown Inn, 22 Gateway Business Park Dr., Ringgold
  • 97 Krystal, 2560 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade County

  • 79 Krystal, 5071 Hwy 136, Trenton

Walker County

  • 90 Chinese #1, 2577 Hwy 27, LaFayette

Whitfield County

  • 97 Bojangles, 1253 Glenwood Ave., Dalton
  • 95 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., 938 Market St., Dalton
  • 93 Dalton State College, 650 College Dr., Dalton
  • 91 Day’s Inn, 1518 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
  • 95 Ecno Lodge, 1507 N Tibbs Rd., Dalton
  • 82 IHop #4401, 1510 W Walnut Ave., Dalton
  • 91 Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1367 W Walnut Ave., Dalton
  • 92 Kelly’s Restaurant LLC, 1700 S Dixie Hwy Spc A, Dalton
  • 90 Kumo Japanese Restaurant, 1277 N Glennwood Ave., Dalton
  • 94 Northwest Ga Trade & Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Rd., Dalton
  • 96 T & R Auction, 3527 Chattanooga Rd., Tunnel Hill
  • 96 Tacos Beto #2, 1009 E Walnut Ave., Dalton
  • 73 Tacos y Guisados- Mary’s, 101 W Walnut Ave Ste 19, Dalton
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.