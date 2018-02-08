Chase in Walker County ends in crash in Hamilton County

A high speed chase that happened overnight in Walker County ended in a crash in Hamilton County.

It began around 2:30 a.m., an hour later, the suspect was located in Chattanooga near north Germantown Road where the car crashed into a home and caught on fire. The home was damaged from the crash, but not from the fire.

The suspect's condition is unknown and also what charges they face.

Walker County officials say alcohol may be involved..