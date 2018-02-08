Chase in Walker County ends in crash in Hamilton County

Facebook and other social media platforms make it easy for users to report offensive video, particularly video showing harm, but many people still don't do it.More
Facebook and other social media platforms make it easy for users to report offensive video, particularly video showing harm, but many people still don't do it.More
It is a chilly start to the day with temps in the upper 20s. This afternoon should be cool and pleasant with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.More
It is a chilly start to the day with temps in the upper 20s. This afternoon should be cool and pleasant with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
One person lost their life in Tuesday's crash.More
One person lost their life in Tuesday's crash.More
A standoff ended early Thursday morning in Lookout Valley on Isbill Road. A suspect is in custody.More
A standoff ended early Thursday morning in Lookout Valley on Isbill Road. A suspect is in custody.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
It's the 2018 edition of National Signing Day, where student-athletes from around the Channel 3 viewing area declare their intentions and sign on the dotted line.More
It's the 2018 edition of National Signing Day, where student-athletes from around the Channel 3 viewing area declare their intentions and sign on the dotted line.More
Dalton Police have arrested the man they say tried to set his neighbor's apartment on fire in October.More
Dalton Police have arrested the man they say tried to set his neighbor's apartment on fire in October.More
Chattanooga Police are searching for two women suspected of pickpocketing a wallet from a woman's purse.More
Chattanooga Police are searching for two women suspected of pickpocketing a wallet from a woman's purse.More
Bill Partyka, CEO and president of Gerber, says Lucas's smile and happy expression captured the hearts of the Gerber team.More
Bill Partyka, CEO and president of Gerber, says Lucas's smile and happy expression captured the hearts of the Gerber team.More
A bill would put a halt to the testing that is required in a handful of counties including Hamilton County.More
A bill would put a halt to the testing that is required in a handful of counties including Hamilton County.More