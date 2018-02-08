Chase in Walker County ends in crash in Hamilton County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chase in Walker County ends in crash in Hamilton County

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A high speed chase that happened overnight in Walker County ended in a crash in Hamilton County.

It began around 2:30 a.m., an hour later, the suspect was located in Chattanooga near north Germantown Road where the car crashed into a home and caught on fire.  The home was damaged from the crash, but not from the fire. 

The suspect's condition is unknown and also what charges they face. 

Walker County officials say alcohol may be involved.. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.