Warming through Friday, with rain this weekend

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Thursday.It is a chilly start to the day with temps in the upper 20s.  This afternoon should be cool and pleasant with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.  Friday will be much warmer.  After a cool start in the low 30s, we will rocket up to the low 60s and the sunshine will remain.  

Friday night clouds will start moving in, and we will start to see rain showers moving through the Tennessee Valley during the morning hours.  The rain showers will last on and off all day.  Temps will be mild ranging from 48 in the morning to 59 in the afternoon.

Sunday we will see some of those scattered showers lingering through the day and into the late afternoon.  They will taper off through the evening.  Due to the rain and clouds, temps won't change that much. It will be warm in the upper 50s and low 60s all day.

Next week we will settle into a warm, cloudy pattern.  Each day will sport highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.  Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.  Each day will also be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few spotty showers each day.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

THURSDAY:

  • 8am... Sunny, 29
  • Noon... Sunny, 41
  • 5pm... Sunny, 51
