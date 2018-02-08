Chattanooga Police search for suspected pickpocketers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Police search for suspected pickpocketers

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police are searching for two women suspected of pickpocketing a wallet from a woman's purse.

The theft happened around 3 in the afternoon on Saturday, February 3rd at Barnes and Noble at Hamilton Place Mall. .

The suspects are described as 5'00" to 5'02" in height with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the identity of these suspects please call 423-698-2525. 

