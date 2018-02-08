Lookout Valley standoff ends, suspect in custody

A standoff ended early Thursday morning in Lookout Valley on Isbill Road. A suspect is in custody.More
A standoff ended early Thursday morning in Lookout Valley on Isbill Road. A suspect is in custody.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
One person lost their life in Tuesday's crash.More
It's the 2018 edition of National Signing Day, where student-athletes from around the Channel 3 viewing area declare their intentions and sign on the dotted line.More
Dalton Police have arrested the man they say tried to set his neighbor's apartment on fire in October.More
A semi fire on I-24 eastbound at Moore Road closed the interstate Wednesday morning.More
Bill Partyka, CEO and president of Gerber, says Lucas's smile and happy expression captured the hearts of the Gerber team.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
Months after a four-month-old died after being found unresponsive at an East Ridge daycare, the child's parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.More
New research shows kratom acts in the brain just as other opioids do, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. And he said the agency has documented 44 cases in which kratom at least helped kill people — often otherwise healthy young people.More