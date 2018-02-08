Lookout Valley standoff ends, suspect in custody

A standoff ended early Thursday morning in Lookout Valley on Isbill Road. A suspect is in custody.

We're working to learn what started the incident. It started as a disorder with a weapon involved around 7:30 p.m. and ended around midnight.

The SWAT team and Chattanooga Police were called to the scene. The suspect is charged with reckless endangerment.

