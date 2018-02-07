Dalton police urging residents to lock vehicles following a dozen break-ins overnight

Dalton police say a dozen cars were burglarized overnight on Vann Circle.

The incidents were reported on Wednesday morning.

Police say in each case the vehicle was unlocked, and the valuables that were taken were in plain sight.

Police are urging residents to lock their cars, especially at night. Police are also urging residents to remove any valuable items from their cars or hide them in a locked trunk.

If you're a victim of a car break-in or have any information about this rash of burglaries, please call the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085.

