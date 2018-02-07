McDonald's is giving away a giant diamond ring — but there's a twist

This Valentine’s Day, McDonald’s is giving away its most decadent Big Mac burger to date — and you can wear it on your finger.

The “Bling Mac” is an 18-karat gold, stackable ring set designed to show “just how big your Big Mac love is.”

Love is in the air! Literally. With the aroma of the 3 Big Mac burgers.?? And we're celebrating with the Bling Mac—a gratuitously diamond-encrusted prize for the fan who tweets the best, most creative vows of Big Mac burger love to @McDonalds in the #BlingMacContest! ?????? pic.twitter.com/EADWJzVOvU — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 7, 2018

If you or your special sauce are flipping for this glimmering feast, it’s time to get your creative juices flowing.

Is it the Grand Big Mac, the Big Mac, or the Mac Jr. that steals your heart? Do you lust for lettuce, swoon for melty cheese, or pine for patties? Whatever it is you love about McDonald’s staple sandwich, tweet your Big Mac vows to @McDonald’s with #BlingMacContest starting Feb. 7 until Feb. 14. McDonald’s will select the most “witty, comedic, and romantic tweet” and award its writer with the custom bling. The ring also honors the 50th anniversary of the iconic burger, which is now available in three different sizes.

The ring was designed by Nadine Ghosn , whose fine jewelry has been sported in the spotlight by celebrities such as Beyonce as Pink.

A post shared by ??N∀pIN? ?HOSN?? (@nadineghosnjewelry) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

“We wanted to do something unique to celebrate the three Mac sandwich sizes and recognize the true love our customers have for this iconic sandwich,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told TODAY Food via email. “Much like the three Mac sandwiches, Nadine’s designs are unique and built to perfection.”

Ghosn’s two “On a Roll” lines add unique flavor to fine jewelry, including classic foods, tuna sushi charms, soy sauce earcuffs, and edamame earrings.

A post shared by ??N∀pIN? ?HOSN?? (@nadineghosnjewelry) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:17am PST

The Bling Mac, which was designed exclusively for McDonald's, draws its inspiration from Ghosn’soriginal Hamburger ring (which retails for $8,800), and is made from 18-karat rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold, with ruby, tsavorite, sapphire, and Champagne diamond gem details. The McDonald's version is “supersized” with a value of $12,500, and has seven tiers of stackable rings made from diamonds and gems resembling Big Mac ingredients.

Orange sapphire special sauce, anyone?