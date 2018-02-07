CPD investigating Wednesday morning stabbing

Member's of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened early Wednesday.

Chattanooga Police officers responded to a person stabbed at a home in the 700 block of West 12th Street Court.

The victim suffered a single stab wound and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was detained for questioning.

The victim's name has not been released.

The CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident call 423-698-2525.