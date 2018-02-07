CPD investigating Wednesday morning stabbing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD investigating Wednesday morning stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
CHATTANOOGA -

Member's of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened early Wednesday.

Chattanooga Police officers responded to a person stabbed at a home in the 700 block of West 12th Street Court.

The victim suffered a single stab wound and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was detained for questioning.

The victim's name has not been released.

The CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident call 423-698-2525.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.