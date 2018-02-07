Reward Offered for Help in Bird-Shooting Case

Crockett County, Tenn. – On Monday night, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) found 92 dead birds on the side of Gadsden-Todd Levee Road in Crockett County, near Jackson. The birds—many of whom are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act—included songbirds, a Canada goose, and a chicken, and X-rays of several birds revealed that they had been shot. The TWRA believes that they were killed elsewhere, likely during the weekend, and then dumped on the side of the road.

Authorities have yet to make any arrests in connection with the shootings, so PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for cruelty to animals or for violation of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of the person or persons responsible.

“Someone got sick kicks out of killing birds and dumping their bodies on the side of the road like litter,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA and Tennessee wildlife authorities need the public’s help to find whoever is responsible before anyone else, including other animals, is hurt.”

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way”—offers tips for helping wildlife and reporting cruelty to animals on its website.

Anyone with information about the case should call the TWRA at 731-423-5725.