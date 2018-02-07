Woman charged with child neglect after leaving children alone in hotel

A woman has been charged with child neglect after she left three of her young children in a hotel room alone for hours.

According to the police report, 24-year-old Kelsey Dunnigan left her three children, including a six-month-old in a room at the Chatt City Suites on East 20th Street.

Hotel security saw two small children alone in the hotel's breezeway. Upon further investigation, hotel security discovered they were staying at the hotel and checked the room, where they found a six-month-old underneath some blankets alone.

Chattanooga Police officers were called to the scene and questioned the children's grandmother who lived several doors down. She did not know where her daughter, the children's mother, was. She called her and learned she was headed back to the hotel.

Members of the Special Victim's Unit arrived on scene and discovered that the room the children were staying in was in poor condition. The heat was off and the refrigerator was unplugged with no food in it. Dirty diapers and laundry were strewn about the room.

Investigators also found what appeared to be a half-smoked marijuana pipe on the nightstand.

The children were left alone for around two hours and Dunnigan's older children complained of being hungry.

Upon her return, Dunnigan was taken in for questioning and charged.