Dalton man arrested on arson charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton man arrested on arson charges

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

Dalton Police have arrested the man they say tried to set his neighbor's apartment on fire in October. 

They say Nathan Inman was making a lot of noise outside his house and the neighbor told him to keep it down. 

The police report says the two argued and Inman and his girlfriend left the property. 

The neighbor told police that 30 minutes later, she noticed her porch was on fire. 

Police found kerosene at the back of her house. 

Inman has been charged with arson. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.