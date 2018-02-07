Dalton man arrested on arson charges

Dalton Police have arrested the man they say tried to set his neighbor's apartment on fire in October.

They say Nathan Inman was making a lot of noise outside his house and the neighbor told him to keep it down.

The police report says the two argued and Inman and his girlfriend left the property.

The neighbor told police that 30 minutes later, she noticed her porch was on fire.

Police found kerosene at the back of her house.

Inman has been charged with arson.