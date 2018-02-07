Reward offered in suspected arson case in McMinn County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Reward offered in suspected arson case in McMinn County

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in a suspected arson case in McMinn County.
The fire happened Thursday at a business on County Road 100 in Idlewild.
The owner was gone when the fire happened.
When he returned the building was in flames.
The investigation shows that a burglary happened before the fire.
The McMinn County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Arson and Bomb Department are investigating.     
 

