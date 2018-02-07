Alaska robbery suspect buries coat but gets caught cold

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

A volunteer gymnastics coach in Missouri is accused of inappropriately touching three young female gymnasts, and police are concerned there are more victims.

A Michigan couple with 13 sons is expecting a 14th child in April but waiting until birth to learn the sex.

The U.S. government is negotiating with three Native American tribes to return the 500-year-old bones of a young adult and child found at a southwestern Idaho site that authorities first thought was a more recent crime scene.

Nevada's major political parties are locked in a legal battle over a Republican effort to take control of the state Senate by recalling two new Democratic lawmakers.

The American Civil Liberties Union says a social media monitoring program used by the Boston police department appears to have had little benefit to public safety while unfairly focusing on groups such as Muslims.

Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The world's first space sports car is cruising toward the asteroid belt, well beyond Mars.

The man buying the Los Angeles Times is a 65-year-old physician-entrepreneur described by Forbes Magazine as "America's richest doctor.".

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

By DAN JOLING, Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Police in Alaska's largest city say a man robbed a restaurant and apparently attempted to avoid being identified by authorities by burying his coat in fresh snow.

Anchorage police Tuesday morning received a report of a Taco Bell robbery.

The suspect wore a black, hooded jacket with a black towel covering his face. He claimed he had a gun, demanded money and ran away.

As officers responded, dispatchers took a call of a man seen taking off outerwear and burying it in snow three blocks from the restaurant.

The clothing matched what the suspect had worn. Officers followed tracks in the snow and spotted a man several blocks away who was not dressed for temperatures in the low 20s.

Police arrested the 34-year-old man. He faces charges including robbery.

