Alaska robbery suspect buries coat but gets caught cold

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near mile marker 178.More
New research shows kratom acts in the brain just as other opioids do, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. And he said the agency has documented 44 cases in which kratom at least helped kill people — often otherwise healthy young people.More
Bill Partyka, CEO and president of Gerber, says Lucas's smile and happy expression captured the hearts of the Gerber team.More
Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials say the pump continued to pour out fuel after it was turned off.More
A semi fire on I-24 eastbound at Moore Road closed the interstate Wednesday morning.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 175,000 motorcycles because the brakes might fail.More
The travel media company revealed the list that included 10 destinations around the country Tuesday morning.More
Retail stores are no longer included in a proposal to allow Georgians to purchase alcohol on Sunday mornings.More
