Proposed bill would require Tennessee schools to display "In God We Trust"

A bill is currently going through the Tennessee House that if passed would require all schools to display "In God We Trust" in a prominent location.

According to the bill, called the "National Motto in the Classroom Act", schools would be required to begin displaying the national motto in the 2018-2019 school year.

"For purposes of this section, "prominent location" means a school entryway, cafeteria or common area where students are likely to see the national motto on display," the bill says.

The bill was assigned to the Education Administration and Planning Subcommittee Wednesday .

It passed in the Senate, upon second consideration, Monday.