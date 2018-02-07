Memphis man wrongfully ends up in Hamilton County jail

A Memphis man is home after spending time inside the Hamilton County jail for a crime he didn't commit.

Authorities in Memphis stopped 20-year-old Quinton Braxton in Memphis and arrested him on a warrant out of Chattanooga.

Chattanooga police said the Red Roof Inn Plus on Williams Street reported a credit card fraud case in October. Authorities said a man gave the clerk an ID that had Braxton's name on it, but later learned it didn't belong to him.

Court proceedings revealed that Braxton was an identity theft victim. Someone had taken his ID and used at the Red Roof Inn to pay for two rooms totaling more than $1500, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, Braxton was released from jail and Hamilton County sheriff's deputies escorted him home.

On top of fraud, Chattanooga police said the real person responsible will face criminal impersonation and criminal simulation charges, which are felonies.

