State legislators push bill to end vehicle-emissions testing in Hamilton, 5 other counties

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (Times Free Press) -

Two local legislators want to end vehicle emissions testing in Hamilton County and five other Tennessee counties, arguing it's no longer needed because the entire state now complies with federal air quality health standards.

Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, and Rep. Mike Carter, R-Ooltewah, have introduced legislation to do just that.

