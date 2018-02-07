UPDATE: 2018 National Signing Day - our local student-athletes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: 2018 National Signing Day - our local student-athletes

By WRCB Staff

It's the 2018 edition of National Signing Day, where student-athletes from around the Channel 3 viewing area declare their intentions and sign on the dotted line.

Channel 3 has crews visiting schools today and will update this story during the day.

Here's is a list of the local athletes in northwest Georgia, confirmed by Channel 3, who signed their national letter of intent:

Northwest Whitfield High School:  

Tanner Floyd (Shorter) 

Luke Shiflet (MTSU)

Heritage High School:

Ryan Carter (Lenoir-Rhyne) 

Zaine Burton (Savannah State)

Ridgeland High School:  

Austin Gardner (LaGrange)

Markeith Montgomery (Kennesaw State) 

Jalyn Shelton (Austin Peay)

Calhoun High School:

Bailey Lester (West Georgia) 

Zeke Nance (Lenoir-Rhyne) 

CJ Fuller (Union College)

Ringgold High School:

Bucky Williams (Austin Peay) 

Drake Starks (Lenior-Rhyne)

Dalton High School:

Dylan Cole (UTC)

Southeast High School:

Luke Johns (Georgia Tech)

Here's is a list of the local athletes in southeast Tennessee, confirmed by Channel 3, who signed their national letter of intent:

    Cleveland High School:

    Keegan Jones (Navy) 

    Logan Stutzman (Carson-Newman)

    Walker Valley: 

    Zeke Westfield (University of Cumberlands)

    Isaiah Alston (University of Cumberlands)

    Soddy Daisy High School:

    Ty Boeck (UTC)

    Jarvis Smith (Maryville)

    Bradley Central High School:

    Jay Person (App State) 

    Chris Cash (AirForce) 

    Lameric Tucker (UTC)

    Tyler Collier (Thomas Moore) 

    Kevin Genry (Maryville College) 

    Adam Mullis (Maryville) 

    Jordan Mcillwain (Shorter)

    Marion County High School:

    Jacob Saylors (ETSU)

    Brainerd High School:

    Evan Officer Punter (Maryville)

    Joseph Norwood (University of Tennessee - Knoxville)

    Jaylan Pinkerton (Middle Georgia St.) 

    Jilen Wofford (Middle Georgia St.) 

    Rennis Evans (Middle Georgia St.)

    Jalen Jordan (Middle Georgia St.)

    Jared Jackson (Hocking College)

    Ooltewah High School:

    Brandon Davis (Lindsey Wilson) 

    Jack Richards (Birmingham Southern) 

    Jordan Campbell (University of Cumberlands) 

    Zier Brewer (Lindsey Wilson) 

    Jaylen Rogers (Lindsey Wilson) 

    Andrew Manning (UTC)

    McCallie School:

    Xavier Brooks (Tufts University) 

    Alec Earp (Berry College) 

    Jay Gibson (Western Kentucky) 

    Jorden Starling (MTSU) 

    Thomas Priest (Lipscomb University soccer team)

    Bledsoe County High School:

    Gabe Boring (UTC) 

    Kevin Whitson (University of Cumberlands)

    South Pittsburg High School:

    Cade Kennemore (Berry College)

    Notre Dame:

    Sam Sovall (Northwestern) 

    Kolby McGowan (Cornell) 

    Akeel Sledge (Shorter)

    James Williams (Shorter)

    Jayln Derek (Emern Henry)

    Baylor School:

    Walker Culver (VA Tech) 

    Jalon  Baker (UVA) 

    Brendon Harris (Vanderbilt) 

    Cade Long (Georgia Tech) 

    Michael Benning (Birmingham Southern) 

    Riley Bodine (Tennessee Tech)

    Boyd-Buchanan:

    Kohl Henke (UTC)

    Howard School:

    Rico Weaver (Maryville College)

    Shunn Jackson (Maryville College) 

    Alex Houser (Arkansas Baptist)

    Greg Pittman (Arkansas Baptist) 

    Markil Fintch (Hoking College) 

    Antorry McComb (Hoking College)

    Red Bank High School:

    Jamel Davis (ASA)

    Ivan Young (ASA)

