UPDATE: 2018 National Signing Day - our local student-athletes

It's the 2018 edition of National Signing Day, where student-athletes from around the Channel 3 viewing area declare their intentions and sign on the dotted line.

Channel 3 has crews visiting schools today and will update this story during the day.

Here's is a list of the local athletes in northwest Georgia, confirmed by Channel 3, who signed their national letter of intent:

Northwest Whitfield High School:

Tanner Floyd (Shorter)

Luke Shiflet (MTSU)

Heritage High School:

Ryan Carter (Lenoir-Rhyne)

Zaine Burton (Savannah State)

Ridgeland High School:

Austin Gardner (LaGrange)

Markeith Montgomery (Kennesaw State)

Jalyn Shelton (Austin Peay)

Calhoun High School:

Bailey Lester (West Georgia)

Zeke Nance (Lenoir-Rhyne)

CJ Fuller (Union College)

Ringgold High School:

Bucky Williams (Austin Peay)

Drake Starks (Lenior-Rhyne)

Dalton High School:

Dylan Cole (UTC)

Southeast High School:

Luke Johns (Georgia Tech)

Here's is a list of the local athletes in southeast Tennessee, confirmed by Channel 3, who signed their national letter of intent:

Cleveland High School:

Keegan Jones (Navy)

Logan Stutzman (Carson-Newman)

Walker Valley:

Zeke Westfield (University of Cumberlands)

Isaiah Alston (University of Cumberlands)

Soddy Daisy High School:

Ty Boeck (UTC)

Jarvis Smith (Maryville)

Bradley Central High School:

Jay Person (App State)

Chris Cash (AirForce)

Lameric Tucker (UTC)

Tyler Collier (Thomas Moore)

Kevin Genry (Maryville College)

Adam Mullis (Maryville)

Jordan Mcillwain (Shorter)

Marion County High School:

Jacob Saylors (ETSU)

Brainerd High School:

Evan Officer Punter (Maryville)

Joseph Norwood (University of Tennessee - Knoxville)

Jaylan Pinkerton (Middle Georgia St.)

Jilen Wofford (Middle Georgia St.)

Rennis Evans (Middle Georgia St.)

Jalen Jordan (Middle Georgia St.)

Jared Jackson (Hocking College)

Ooltewah High School:

Brandon Davis (Lindsey Wilson)

Jack Richards (Birmingham Southern)

Jordan Campbell (University of Cumberlands)

Zier Brewer (Lindsey Wilson)

Jaylen Rogers (Lindsey Wilson)

Andrew Manning (UTC)

McCallie School:

Xavier Brooks (Tufts University)

Alec Earp (Berry College)

Jay Gibson (Western Kentucky)

Jorden Starling (MTSU)

Thomas Priest (Lipscomb University soccer team)

Bledsoe County High School:

Gabe Boring (UTC)

Kevin Whitson (University of Cumberlands)

South Pittsburg High School:

Cade Kennemore (Berry College)

Notre Dame:

Sam Sovall (Northwestern)

Kolby McGowan (Cornell)

Akeel Sledge (Shorter)

James Williams (Shorter)

Jayln Derek (Emern Henry)

Baylor School:

Walker Culver (VA Tech)

Jalon Baker (UVA)

Brendon Harris (Vanderbilt)

Cade Long (Georgia Tech)

Michael Benning (Birmingham Southern)

Riley Bodine (Tennessee Tech)

Boyd-Buchanan:

Kohl Henke (UTC)

Howard School:

Rico Weaver (Maryville College)

Shunn Jackson (Maryville College)

Alex Houser (Arkansas Baptist)

Greg Pittman (Arkansas Baptist)

Markil Fintch (Hoking College)

Antorry McComb (Hoking College)

Red Bank High School:

Jamel Davis (ASA)

Ivan Young (ASA)

Your newest Tennessee signee!

Brainerd’s Joseph Norwood! From zero offers to UT scholarship in two months time! @_jnorwood3 told @CoachJPruitt touching the “I will give my all for Tennessee today” sign will mean more to him than anyone else. #Vols #NSD18 @BHS_Success pic.twitter.com/kOmIrXcKwO — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) February 7, 2018

Six #Owls make it official today!??



Andrew Manning WR/DB (UTC)

Jack Richards RT (BSC)

Jordan Campbell OL (Cumberlands)

Zaire Bruner OL (Lindsey Wilson) Jaylin Rogers LB (Lindsey Wilson)

Brandon Davis OL (Lindsey Wilson)#NSD18 #SigningDay #Ooltewah pic.twitter.com/T2q9DBerq3 — Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) February 7, 2018

Joseph Norwood (@_jnorwood3) has quickly become THE STORY for good reason. He’ll be here at Brainerd High any minute to sign. #Vols #NSD18 pic.twitter.com/hVDywzuqjd — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) February 7, 2018

Spoke briefly to Brainerd HC @CoachT_Ward84 you can hear his excitement through the phone. Joseph Norwood (@_jnorwood3) went from ZERO offers to more than 15 in two months & TODAY received the DREAM offer from Tennessee. He’s all #Vols. Hear him at 5,6,11 on @WRCB #NSD18 — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) February 7, 2018

BIG DAY for @BradleyBearsFB ??



Jay Person (App ST.)

Chris Cash (AirForce)

Lameric Tucker (UTC)

Tyler Collier (Thomas More)

Kevin Gentry (Maryville)

Adam Mullis (Maryville)

Jeffrey Brewer (Shorter)

Jordan Mcillwain (Shorter)#NSD18 #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/M4qd0XUEJ8 — Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) February 7, 2018

You name the position, Ty Boeck has played it. (All but OL) Soddy-Daisy star Ty Boeck signs with UTC. Remember this name, the #Mocs landed a hidden gem here. #NSD18 pic.twitter.com/NzwYfm3uUC — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) February 7, 2018

Soddy-Daisy WR Jarvis Smith signs with Maryville. Been a long road for the speedster Smith after ACL injury to get here. @black25mamba #NSD18 pic.twitter.com/Nn3HUQDN3z — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) February 7, 2018