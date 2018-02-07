Lenovo recalls ThinkPad laptops due to fire hazard

Laptop PC maker Lenovo is recalling about 78,000 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th generation laptops because the battery can overheat.

An unfastened screw can damage the battery and cause the overheating, which could also pose a fire hazard.

The laptops were sold in silver and black. The product name “5 th Generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon,” the machine type 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3 or 20K4 and the serial number or S/N are printed on the bottom of the laptop.

Laptops manufacture dates from 16/12 through 17/10 (for December 2016 through October 2017) are included in the recall. The manufacturing date codes can be found on the bottom of the laptop.

The laptops were sold at Lenovo.com, CDW, Insight, Connection, Zones, and to other PC resellers from December 2016 through November 2017 for between $1,100 and $2,600.