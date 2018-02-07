Grocery stores no longer part of GA Sunday alcohol sales bill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grocery stores no longer part of GA Sunday alcohol sales bill

ATLANTA (AP) - Retail stores are no longer included in a proposal to allow Georgians to purchase alcohol on Sunday mornings.

By a non-unanimous vote, the Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee on Tuesday backed an amended bill that would allow for on-premise consumption at restaurants and wineries to begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Off-premise sales, such as those at supermarkets, would remain illegal until 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Senate Majority Leader Bill Cowsert had expressed frustration last week when retail stores were added to the so-called "mimosa mandate."

Cowsert says he still doesn't support the measure, but he is no longer opposed to letting the full Senate vote on it.

If the bill passes, earlier sales would have to be approved in a referendum on the local level.

