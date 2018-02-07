Weather causing dangerous road conditions - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Weather causing dangerous road conditions

By WRCB Staff

The rain is leaving standing water on several roads throughout the Tennessee Valley as well as causing trees to fall and power lines to come down.

Earlier Wednesday morning a semi crashed on Interstate 24 eastbound near Moore Road, and burst into flames.

HAMILTON COUNTY

  • 18.2 mile marker for I-24 WB- large amount of standing water
  • 3200 Hixon Pike- wires down
  • 185 mm I-24 WB- accident
  • 181.5 mm I-24 WB- accident
  • 5700 block of Hwy 153- accident                 

MCMINN COUNTY

  • flooded roads

POLK COUNTY

  • Benton side - trees down on Hwy 30, Greasy Creek Road

RHEA COUNTY

  • standing water reported
