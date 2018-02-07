Weather causing dangerous road conditions

The rain is leaving standing water on several roads throughout the Tennessee Valley as well as causing trees to fall and power lines to come down.

Earlier Wednesday morning a semi crashed on Interstate 24 eastbound near Moore Road, and burst into flames.

HAMILTON COUNTY

18.2 mile marker for I-24 WB- large amount of standing water

3200 Hixon Pike- wires down

185 mm I-24 WB- accident

181.5 mm I-24 WB- accident

5700 block of Hwy 153- accident

MCMINN COUNTY

flooded roads

POLK COUNTY

Benton side - trees down on Hwy 30, Greasy Creek Road

RHEA COUNTY