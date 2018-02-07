UPDATE: One lane re-opened to traffic after semi crash, fire on I-24 EB

UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 24 Eastbound near Moore Road has been re-opened to traffic after a semi crash and fire.

The truck caught fire just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chattanooga emergency officials say the driver was able to get out safely.

All eastbound lanes are closed as of 7:15 a.m. This is causing major backups past the Ridgecut.

Crews are on scene and will provide updates throughout the morning.