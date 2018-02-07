UPDATE: One lane re-opened to traffic after semi crash, fire on I-24 EB

A semi fire on I-24 eastbound at Moore Road has shutdown the interstate.More
The Pentagon is looking at dates for a possible military parade in Washington that could take place in November, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near mile marker 178.More
New research shows kratom acts in the brain just as other opioids do, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. And he said the agency has documented 44 cases in which kratom at least helped kill people — often otherwise healthy young people.More
Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials say the pump continued to pour out fuel after it was turned off.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Lou Ann de Rosset's vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned twice.More
Investigators say the child in the video has been located and is safe.More
The arrest report says 18-year-old Trevor Austin Lane told the Highway 58 Volunteer firefighters who responded that he made the false report of the house fire because his cat had been stuck in a tree since Sunday night.More
The travel media company revealed the list that included 10 destinations around the country Tuesday morning.More
A local detective, who has investigated internet sex crimes against children, explains if the image or video is shared, opened, or downloaded to the point where it can be viewed on your computer, then there is a digital footprint even after it's been deleted.More
