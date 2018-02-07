UPDATE: Fiery crash on I-24 closed part of interstate Wednesday morning

UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 24 Eastbound near Moore Road have been re-opened to traffic after a semi crash and fire. The crash made for a messy commute Wednesday morning near the I-24/I-75 split. Channel 3’s cameras were rolling when flames engulfed the front of an 18-wheeler.

In total, four vehicles were in the crash, everyone involved is okay but the main cab of the semi was destroyed.

Officials say an 18-wheeler and three vehicles somehow crashed near exit 185 on I-24 between Moore and McBrien Roads.

The accident stalled all lanes of traffic for about three hours causing major backups in both directions of the interstate.

It took TDOT and first responders that long to remove each vehicle and the semi off the road.

This was the second interstate shut down on I-24 in the last 24 hours. One person died in the crash on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in Wednesday morning's accident.

Investigators have not said if weather contributed to this crash. More rain is in the forecast this week, which means more wet roads. Officials say slow down and give yourself plenty time between you and the car in front of you.

PREVIOUS STORY: All lanes of Interstate 24 Eastbound near Moore Road has been re-opened to traffic after a semi crash and fire.

The truck caught fire just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chattanooga emergency officials say the driver was able to get out safely.

All eastbound lanes were closed as of 7:15 a.m. This caused major backups past the Ridgecut and for miles in both directions.

Crews are on scene and will provide updates throughout the morning.