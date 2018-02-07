UPDATE: All lanes re-opened to traffic after semi crash, fire on - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: All lanes re-opened to traffic after semi crash, fire on I-24 EB

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE:  All lanes of Interstate 24 Eastbound near Moore Road has been re-opened to traffic after a semi crash and fire.

The truck caught fire just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE | Road conditions around the Tennessee Valley

Chattanooga emergency officials say the driver was able to get out safely. 

All eastbound lanes were closed as of 7:15 a.m. This caused major backups past the Ridgecut and for miles in both directions. 

Crews are on scene and will provide updates throughout the morning.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.