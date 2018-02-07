UPDATE: All lanes re-opened to traffic after semi crash, fire on I-24 EB

UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 24 Eastbound near Moore Road has been re-opened to traffic after a semi crash and fire.

The truck caught fire just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chattanooga emergency officials say the driver was able to get out safely.

All eastbound lanes were closed as of 7:15 a.m. This caused major backups past the Ridgecut and for miles in both directions.

Crews are on scene and will provide updates throughout the morning.