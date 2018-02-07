Stabbing on 12th Street Ct - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Stabbing on 12th Street Ct

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are investigating a stabbing.

Details are limited at this time but we do know it happened just before 5:00 a.m Wednesday in the 700 block of 12th Street Court. 

We will update this story as information becomes available. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.