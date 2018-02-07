Stabbing on 12th Street Ct

Chattanooga police are investigating a stabbing.More
The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near mile marker 178.More
New research shows kratom acts in the brain just as other opioids do, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. And he said the agency has documented 44 cases in which kratom at least helped kill people — often otherwise healthy young people.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.More
Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials say the pump continued to pour out fuel after it was turned off.More
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Lou Ann de Rosset's vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned twice.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
Investigators say the child in the video has been located and is safe.More
The travel media company revealed the list that included 10 destinations around the country Tuesday morning.More
The arrest report says 18-year-old Trevor Austin Lane told the Highway 58 Volunteer firefighters who responded that he made the false report of the house fire because his cat had been stuck in a tree since Sunday night.More
A ten-year-old boy told Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies that two men tried to lure him into an SUV near his home on Dusty Lane in Rocky Face.More
