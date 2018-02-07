Rainy commute. Colder tonight.

Good Wednesday. We have a rainy start with ponding on the roads, isolated areas of flash flooding, and hydroplaning all real threats as you are heading out for the day. The rain will taper off to just drizzles late morning, then end all together after noon. Late today we will be cloudy and breezy with north winds at 10-15 mph and a high of 53.

Colder air will move in tonight. It will be blustery with temps dropping into the 20s and 5-10 mph winds making it feel even colder. Thursday afternoon will be pleasant with sunshine and a high of 54.

Friday will be a perfect end to the week. After a chilly start of 33, we will climb to a warm and sunny 62 Friday afternoon.

The weekend will start okay with mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning and temps in the mid 40s. Saturday afternoon we will warm into the upper 50s with rain showers developing late in the day. The rain will last on and off through the day Sunday, ending late Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts through the weekend will range between 3" and 4", which would effectively take care of our drought concerns.

Next week it looks like a warm pattern will establish itself as highs will be in the 60s. We also may see an isolated shower or two each day next week.

To track the rain interactively, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

WEDNESDAY: