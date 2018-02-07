Rainy commute. Colder tonight. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rainy commute. Colder tonight.

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Good Wednesday.  We have a rainy start with ponding on the roads, isolated areas of flash flooding, and hydroplaning all real threats as you are heading out for the day.  The rain will taper off to just drizzles late morning, then end all together after noon.  Late today we will be cloudy and breezy with north winds at 10-15 mph and a high of 53.

Colder air will move in tonight.  It will be blustery with temps dropping into the 20s and 5-10 mph winds making it feel even colder.  Thursday afternoon will be pleasant with sunshine and a high of 54.  

Friday will be a perfect end to the week.  After a chilly start of 33, we will climb to a warm and sunny 62 Friday afternoon. 

The weekend will start okay with mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning and temps in the mid 40s.  Saturday afternoon we will warm into the upper 50s with rain showers developing late in the day.  The rain will last on and off through the day Sunday, ending late Sunday afternoon.  

Rainfall amounts through the weekend will range between 3" and 4", which would effectively take care of our drought concerns.

Next week it looks like a warm pattern will establish itself as highs will be in the 60s.  We also may see an isolated shower or two each day next week.

To track the rain interactively, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

  • 8am... Rain, 48
  • Noon... Showers Ending, 50
  • 5pm... Cloudy / Breezy, 48
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • WeatherMore>>

  • Rainy commute. Colder tonight.

    Rainy commute. Colder tonight.

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 7:06 AM EST2018-02-07 12:06:49 GMT

    Good Wednesday.  We have a rainy start with ponding on the roads, isolated areas of flash flooding, and hydroplaning all real threats as you are heading out for the day.  

    More

    Good Wednesday.  We have a rainy start with ponding on the roads, isolated areas of flash flooding, and hydroplaning all real threats as you are heading out for the day.  

    More

  • Rain moving in

    Rain moving in

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 6:42 AM EST2018-02-06 11:42:18 GMT

    While we still have moderate to severe drought conditions in the Tennessee Valley, we are about to rectify much of that.  Today we will have overcast skies with only a few drizzles here and there.  The high will reach about 50.  

    More

    While we still have moderate to severe drought conditions in the Tennessee Valley, we are about to rectify much of that.  Today we will have overcast skies with only a few drizzles here and there.  The high will reach about 50.  

    More

  • Cool and dry today. Mid-week rain.

    Cool and dry today. Mid-week rain.

    Monday, February 5 2018 6:43 AM EST2018-02-05 11:43:28 GMT

    Good Monday.  We will be facing a cool and breezy start to the week.  This morning temps are in the 20s and 30s with north winds at 10 15 mph making it feel about 5-10 degrees colder.  The winds will calm through the day, but it will remain jacket worthy with highs in the mid 40s. 

    More

    Good Monday.  We will be facing a cool and breezy start to the week.  This morning temps are in the 20s and 30s with north winds at 10 15 mph making it feel about 5-10 degrees colder.  The winds will calm through the day, but it will remain jacket worthy with highs in the mid 40s. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.