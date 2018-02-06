UPDATE: Gas station owner repairs gas pump after malfunction

UPDATE: The owner of a Shallowford Road gas station says he has repaired a malfunctioning pump and it is open for customers.

Jignesh Shah, owner of the Exxon station on Shallowford Road, tells Channel 3 the pump was reopened this week.

He says he was not aware of an issue with the pump until a video was shared on Facebook. He says the problem was with the nozzle of the pump and that has been replaced. He says his team determined gas was passing through the nozzle the entire time Shawn Lewis was recording.

Shah says it’s important to him that people know the problem has been remedied and no one was cheated out of their money.

PREVIOUS STORY: A malfunction at a gas pump cost one man more money than he intended to spend.

It happened at the Exxon gas station on Shallowford Road.

Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials say the pump continued to pour out fuel after it was turned off.

Shawn Lewis says he went to the gas station around 7:30 Saturday night. He says he planned to pay for 30 dollars worth of gas on his debit card, but got charged an extra .45 cents because the gas kept flowing. It may not seem like a lot but the state says it's a problem that needs to be fixed.

"To me it was shocking. It caught me off guard," said Lewis.

Lewis says he stood amazed as gas continued to pour into his tank. He immediately pulled out his cell phone and pressed record.

"Going up; not pumping no gas," Lewis said during the video recording.

Lewis says about .45 cents worth of gas slipped through the pump's nozzle after the handle was released.

"Once I stopped recording is when I pulled the nozzle out and showed the gentlemen that was getting gas beside me and that’s when he decided to go elsewhere to get gas."

He says he alerted the store clerks and showed them his cellphone video.

"They were very rude about it actually. I showed him the video inside of the store there were several customers inside they just kind of laughed it off pretty much," said Lewis.

About 24 hours later the pump was shut down by inspectors with the TN Dept of Agriculture. It's now partially covered and marked with a red tag labeled, "rejected."

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Samantha Jean, says the pump has been taken out of service until repairs are made by a registered service person or agency.

"Once we get the repair notification back we will find out what caused this issue, and conduct a follow-up inspection before re-opening the pump," said Jean.

Jean says the department's goal is to inspect pumps at all locations on record a minimum of one time each fiscal year (July 1 - June 30).

"If there are issues found we conduct follow-up inspections and respond to all consumer complaints received," said Jean.

Jean says Exxon's last inspection was July 6, 2017.

"We looked over the pumps, tanks, and pulled a sample of fuel for analysis. all inspections passed. Before that, another inspection on July 29, 2016 (under the name United food Exxon) also passed all requirements and analysis.

In the meantime, Lewis says he hopes no one else will ever feel robbed at the pump.

"I’m not blaming the store. I’m not blaming the owner. I just would like for everybody to have awareness of it that’s the main thing," said Lewis. "It’s gonna make me pay a lot more attention."

Channel 3 did speak to the manager of the Exxon gas station, who did not want to go on camera. he says this is the first time this has happened, and has an authorized technician is scheduled to repair the pump Wednesday.

If you are ever worried about a faulty pump report it by calling 1-800-OCTANE1 (1-800-628-2631). That number is also found on the inspection stickers located on the every pump.

You will need the date it occurred, the product and grade purchased, and the pump number.

If you don't remember the pump number, provide a general description of the location of the pump. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture will send an inspector as quickly as possible, unannounced, to investigate.