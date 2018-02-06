UPDATE: Fire destroys home on Mowbray Mountain

UPDATE: Channel 3 has learned that the home that burned on Mowbray Mountain Tuesday night was not vacant.

A spokesperson for Hamilton County EMS said, "Chief Chris Weddington, Mowbray VFD, informs me this afternoon there was a family living at this residence. At the time of the fire, Mowbray Fire officials were aware of the homeowner was at a neighbor’s house."

Previously, Hamilton County EMS said the home was vacant.

PREVIOUS STORY: A home on Mowbray Mountain was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the 9000 block of Moonlight Trail around 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says when firefighters arrived, nearly 80% of the two-story home was on fire.

No one was lives in the home.

No one was injured.

The damage was estimated to be around $150,000.

The cause has not been determined and is under investigation.

