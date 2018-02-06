Fire destroys vacant home on Mowbray Mountain - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire destroys vacant home on Mowbray Mountain

By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A home on Mowbray Mountain was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. 

Crews responded to the 9000 block of Moonlight Trail around 5:30 p.m. 

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says when firefighters arrived, nearly 80% of the two-story home was on fire. 

No one was lives in the home.

No one was injured.   

The damage was estimated to be around $150,000. 

The cause has not been determined and is under investigation.

