UPDATE: One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 East

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has closed down a portion of Interstate 24 Tuesday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near mile marker 178.

According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, entrapment has been reported.

UPDATE: At least one person has been killed in the crash that has closed a portion of I-24 East this evening. #CHAnews #CHAtraffic https://t.co/v17sKmilEv pic.twitter.com/kREjQDrESP — Ken Nicholson (@newsken) February 6, 2018

Chattanooga police confirm, at least one person has been killed.

The condition of the others involved is unknown.

TDOT reports all eastbound lanes of I-24 are closed in the area of the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash at I-24 EB at US 27. Reduced lane travel, expect significant delays. #CHAtraffic — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 6, 2018

TDOT expects to have the road reopened by 11:00 p.m.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene to learn more.

