UPDATE: One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 East

UPDATE: One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 East

Photo courtesy of TDOT SmartWay Traffic. Photo courtesy of TDOT SmartWay Traffic.
Photo courtesy of WRCB viewer. Photo courtesy of WRCB viewer.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has closed down a portion of Interstate 24 Tuesday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near mile marker 178.

According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, entrapment has been reported.

Chattanooga police confirm, at least one person has been killed.

The condition of the others involved is unknown.

TDOT reports all eastbound lanes of I-24 are closed in the area of the crash.

TDOT expects to have the road reopened by 11:00 p.m.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

