UPDATE: One lane reopened following deadly crash on I-24 East

One lane has reopened after a deadly crash on I-24 East closed the entire roadway Tuesday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near mile marker 178.

Details of what led to the crash have not been released at this time, but police say three vehicles were involved.

UPDATE: At least one person has been killed in the crash that has closed a portion of I-24 East this evening. #CHAnews #CHAtraffic https://t.co/v17sKmilEv pic.twitter.com/kREjQDrESP — Ken Nicholson (@newsken) February 6, 2018

Chattanooga police confirm, at least one person was killed.

The condition of the others involved is unknown.

Police say the right lane of the interstate is open.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash at I-24 EB at US 27. Reduced lane travel, expect significant delays. #CHAtraffic — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 6, 2018

TDOT expects to have the entire road reopened by 11:00 p.m.

